Hawaii volcano's ash plume poses threat to residents

More
The lava spewing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is only part of the danger caused by the eruption.
7:59 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaii volcano's ash plume poses threat to residents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55194611,"title":"Hawaii volcano's ash plume poses threat to residents","duration":"7:59","description":"The lava spewing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is only part of the danger caused by the eruption.","url":"/WNT/video/hawaii-volcanos-ash-plume-poses-threat-residents-55194611","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.