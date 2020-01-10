Head of nonprofit allegedly kills 2 young brothers while driving under the influence

More
Police say Rebecca Grossman was under the influence when she struck and killed two brothers, ages 9 and 11, in Southern California.
0:18 | 10/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Head of nonprofit allegedly kills 2 young brothers while driving under the influence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Police say Rebecca Grossman was under the influence when she struck and killed two brothers, ages 9 and 11, in Southern California. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73373723","title":"Head of nonprofit allegedly kills 2 young brothers while driving under the influence","url":"/WNT/video/head-nonprofit-allegedly-kills-young-brothers-driving-influence-73373723"}