Health officials confirming human case of the plague in Colorado

According to the CDC, plague is rare in the U.S., with an average of seven cases per year. Humans can become ill through flea bites from an infected rodent or by handling an infected animal.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live