Health officials warn protestors to self-quarantine

More
A number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in 15 states, including Tennessee, South Carolina and California where many large protests were held over the weekend amid the pandemic.
0:14 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Health officials warn protestors to self-quarantine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"A number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in 15 states, including Tennessee, South Carolina and California where many large protests were held over the weekend amid the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71007095","title":"Health officials warn protestors to self-quarantine","url":"/WNT/video/health-officials-warn-protestors-quarantine-71007095"}