Heartwarming video of koala, stuffed animal

More
The orphaned koala was seen nuzzling the teddy bear given to her by a U.S. veterinarian who is in Australia helping with the wildfires.
1:09 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heartwarming video of koala, stuffed animal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The orphaned koala was seen nuzzling the teddy bear given to her by a U.S. veterinarian who is in Australia helping with the wildfires.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69081912","title":"Heartwarming video of koala, stuffed animal","url":"/WNT/video/heartwarming-video-koala-stuffed-animal-69081912"}