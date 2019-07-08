Transcript for Heavy downpours, damaging winds leaving the Northeast soaked

President trump's trips to Dayton and El Paso in a moment, but we begin with the outbreak of severe weather. A twister touching down in Springfield, New Jersey, today. Heavy rain flooding the streets in Baltimore. Cars, you see them there, under water. And this huge water spout forming on lake Erie. Severe thunderstorm watches across several states at this hour, including philly and new York. ABC's whit Johnson leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, heavy downpours and damaging winds across the northeast as millions head home from work. This is a really dangerous storm with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds. Reporter: This time lapse showing the severe weather moving through New York City. A confirmed tornado touching down in nearby union county, new this, after a supercell brought large hail to parts of the heartland, the size of baseballs in South Dakota. There's some that're a lot bigger than this one. Reporter: Overnight, winds gusting to 70 miles per hour, toppling trees and ripping apart roofs in grand island, Nebraska. The Baltimore area hammered by a separate system that moved through Tuesday. Streets turning to rivers amid a flash flood warning. More than five inches of rain in some places. A lightning strike being blamed for this three-alarm fire. Fortunately, the building was vacant. And Tom, the weather having a significant impact on air travel. Already, more than 1,500 flight cancellations in and out of the U.S. Major delays on flights arriving to new york-area airports like Laguardia and JFK, running three to five hours behind schedule. All right, thank you so much for that, whit. Let's get to ginger zee, and ginger, these storms are hitting right now? Reporter: Right now, we are just in the thick of it. I want to take you to the map. More than 100 severe storm reports already. You see the yellow boxes, those are severe thunderstorm warnings, meaning it is happening, it is imminent. 60-plus-mile-per-hour winds, anywhere from New Hampshire and Vermont, down into Delaware and, yes, Philadelphia, New York City still included. Even into eastern north but there's another cold front on the map. That's the one that we're tracking for tomorrow to bring segments of storms anywhere from, say, el Maya, New York, to Columbus, even Cincinnati. Ginger, thank you. Now, to a nation very much on edge.

