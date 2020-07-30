Transcript for Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 complications

of this news on the coronavirus, we learned of the death of Herman Cain from complications of covid-19. The businessman and maverick Republican candidate for president, he was a front-runner, in fact, for a time back in 2012. One of the last times Cain was seen at president trump's rally in Tulsa late last month. He didn't have a mask. We don't know how he caught the virus. We do know he was hospitalized July 1st and that he passed away this morning. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate who tested positive for coronavirus nine days after attending president trump's rally in Tulsa last month, has died. Local health officials had pleaded with the president to cancel the rally, where Cain appeared without a mask. The trump Tulsa rally. I was there. Reporter: Cain said the campaign took precaution us, distributing hand sanitizer and checking temperatures. Even though there was a crowded room of people, if they took precautions, probably not going to be a big uptick. Reporter: It's unclear if Cain was infected at the rally, but nine days later, he tested positive. And two days after that, he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where he spent nearly a month. Cain grew up poor, but made a fortune in the restaurant business, the CEO of godfather's pizza. He launched an improbable campaign for president nine years ago, with a catchy economic plan. Remember the 999 is the 9% business flat text, 9% personal income flat tax and 9 pshgt national sales tax. Reporter: And even more improbably, briefly emerged as the front-runner. Perhaps the most successful black Republican presidential candidate in history until his campaign was derailed by sexual misconduct allegations. Still, Cain is remembered as a political celebrity and became an enthusiastic supporter of president trump. Just minutes ago, the president offered his condolences to the Cain family, calling Herman Cain a wonderful man and dear friend. But David, he made no reference to the fact that Cain tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending that trump rally in Tulsa. That was just an awful headline to hear today. Jon Karl, thank you. We did mention earlier here

