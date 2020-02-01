High alert at the US Embassy in Baghdad

After protesters launched a dramatic attempt to storm the compound, the Defense Department announced they will be deploying additional U.S. troops to Iraq immediately.
2:32 | 01/02/20

High alert at the US Embassy in Baghdad

