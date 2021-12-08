2 high school basketball coaches charged with murder

More
In Georgia, a 16-year-old athlete collapsed and later died in 2019 after practicing outdoors in extreme heat. Her parents are speaking out after a grand jury indictment.
0:24 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 high school basketball coaches charged with murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"In Georgia, a 16-year-old athlete collapsed and later died in 2019 after practicing outdoors in extreme heat. Her parents are speaking out after a grand jury indictment. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79412668","title":"2 high school basketball coaches charged with murder","url":"/WNT/video/high-school-basketball-coaches-charged-murder-79412668"}