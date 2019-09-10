High school football player hospitalized after getting hurt during game

More
His family said he collapsed near the locker room and was rushed to the hospital; he remains in intensive care with a severe brain injury.
0:13 | 10/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school football player hospitalized after getting hurt during game
The high school football player hospitalized with a severe brain injury in saint Charles Illinois. Aden Carlson was injured during JV game collapsed later doctors now waking him from a medically induced coma he is still in intensive care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"His family said he collapsed near the locker room and was rushed to the hospital; he remains in intensive care with a severe brain injury. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66170777","title":"High school football player hospitalized after getting hurt during game","url":"/WNT/video/high-school-football-player-hospitalized-hurt-game-66170777"}