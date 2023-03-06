High school students help elderly custodian retire

A group of high school students raised over $214,000 to pay for their 80-year-old custodian after he came out of retirement to pay for rent.

March 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live