Transcript for High school sweethearts adopt baby boy

strong." A new mom and dad and the gift. There's still joy, there is still hope. Nicole and Andrew Osterhout from Albany, New York. High school sweethearts who married. For years, they've been trying to start a family and turned to ivf treatments last year. And then, the pandemic. We got a phone call that they're halting all cycles. This is considered an elective thing. But everything was stopped. Reporter: Their treatments were stopped. And then Nicole and Andrew, who had also been considering adoption, got a call that would change everything. A baby boy had just been born in Cleveland. Two months premature, but okay. His mother had learned about Nicole and Andrew through the adoption agency, and were told she felt a connection with them. And just days later -- Here we are, brand new parents. Reporter: Baby Finn with his adoptive parents. There in the hospital. Less than five days after learning about him, we met him. And we were in Ohio less than 72 hours from getting the phone call. Reporter: Nichole feeding baby Finn. Andrew holding Finn for the first time. And tonight -- Hi, David. Reporter: Mom, dad, and 3-week-old Finn together. It was like holding my heart outside of my body. How could something so small bring me so much joy. Reporter: Mom and dad telling us they're already planning how to introduce their new baby safely to family. We have this bay window in front of our house, we're going to stand at the window as people come to meet baby Finn. Reporter: And tonight, their message. Adoption can make a F Let's read a book-don't come behind the teacher's desk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.