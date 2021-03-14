-
Now Playing: Designer creates turban line for women undergoing chemo
-
Now Playing: Cancer patient dances her way through treatment
-
Now Playing: Fun DIY tips for refrigerators
-
Now Playing: Items to stock, throw out for a good refrigerator refresh
-
Now Playing: Deals & Steals: Fun crafts, activities for the whole family
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Daylight saving time
-
Now Playing: Broadway community reflects on 1-year anniversary of the shutdown
-
Now Playing: The power of practicing forgiveness
-
Now Playing: Daylight saving time, sleep and mental health
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden marks 1 year of pandemic in 1st prime-time address
-
Now Playing: Spring break kicks off during pandemic
-
Now Playing: What’s in store for kids at summer camp this year
-
Now Playing: Mom honors late daughter’s birthday by hosting a diaper drive
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: 'It’s Not Too Late' with Ginger Zee: Green Spring cleaning
-
Now Playing: Mom and daughter jump up and down with joy as in person school resumes
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor reunites with doctor who saved his life
-
Now Playing: Prince William speaks out about Harry and Meghan’s interview
-
Now Playing: This is the dramatic moment before a dog was saved from a burning house