Transcript for High-stakes New Hampshire primary now just 2 days away

Reporter: Tonight with hours left to make their case the democratic candidates in a mad dash crisscrossing new Hampshire. Senator Bernie Sanders confident he can turn out a repeat of his 2016 victory. If we win in New Hampshire and with your help, I think we can win. It will make it easier for us to win in Nevada and South Carolina and in California. Reporter: Former vice president Joe Biden admits winning New Hampshire will be an uphill battle for his campaign, facing a question from a voter who turned out to be an ah Andrew yang supporter. How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should the voters believe you can win the national election? It's a good question. Number one, Iowa's a democratic caucus. Ever been to a caucus? No. You haven't. You're a lying dog face pony sold year. Reporter: Biden now going on the attack taking on Pete buttigieg in a new ad. Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran deal. Under threat of disappearing pets, buttigieg offered lower registering fees on pet scans. Reporter: Buttigieg surging with momentum from Iowa. He's right. I'm not Barack Obama. Neither is he. This isn't 2008. It's 2020. Reporter: Elizabeth Warren dropping in the polls. Now aiming to break from the middle of the pack. This is your backyard. If you don't have a strong finish in this state, are you concerned about what kind of message that sends? I didn't start by doing polls a year ago. I still don't do polls. For me it's about having a chance to get out and talk to people. Rachel Scott joins us now. Rachel, one candidate, Amy klobuchar seems to have benefited from her performance Friday night at the debate. After that debate she raised more than $2 million. While she has been trailing fifth in the polls, they were taken before the debate making Tuesday a true test for any new momentum. It will be a test. Rachel, thank you. We'll bring you the results when

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.