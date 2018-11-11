Transcript for High winds in California help spread dangerous wildfires

And the firefights have been complicated by high winds breathing life into the flames. More than 23 million across the state facing a critical fire risk right now. Rob Marciano is tracking the conditions, and these are the exact conditions firefighter were fearing the most? Reporter: Exactly. It's only going to increase over time. This is one of many homes that has burned to the ground, this one with ceramic tile. That should have helped prevent the home from catching fire. But the fire burned so hot, it did little to help the situation. Red flag warnings up from the Oregon border to Mexico. And high wind warnings outside of San Diego and Los Angeles. Look for the winds to increase tomorrow from today. Extreme fire danger, los Angeles, malibu, San Diego. Critical fire danger. Extreme low levels of humidity. And winds that could gust 40 to 50 miles per hour. If anything sparks in San Diego, it will be explosive. This will be another two-day event. Northern California normally gets rain by now. We haven't seen that. Any rain doesn't come until next week. Tom? Rob, thank you. Also in California, an update on the Thousand Oaks bar massacre. An autopsy confirming Ian David

