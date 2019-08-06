Transcript for Hiker rescued after going missing for almost a week in Arkansas

Next, to the search for a missing hiker. A man from Texas dangerously dehydrated, surviving a six-day stretch in a remote and rocky terrain in Arkansas. Family and friends refusing to give up hope. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, the dramatic rescue, after going missing in thick woods for nearly a week, Joshua mcclatchy, spotted by a National Guard helicopter. We got a flashlight up top, hang on. Reporter: And taken to safety. I thought I'd never see anybody again. Reporter: Mcclatchy went on a solo hike on Arkansas' mountainous buckeye trail to celebrate his 38th birthday. He was initially sending his mother photo and text updates when she received this alarming text. I noticed at 4:51, he had texted me letting me know that he needed help. Reporter: He also texted -- "Hey mom. I need your help. I'm dehydrated and getting low on water. I have bad reception and can't make calls." The trail is known to be remote and rugged. Many areas aren't marked and even experienced hikers use maps and compasses to navigate. It's treacherous terrain. It's a natural wilderness area. It's steep, rocky, lots of wildlife, and snakes and stuff like that. Reporter: Mcclatchy was able to give his mother a rough idea of his location before the messages stopped, and authorities used his cell phone signal to help narrow the search. Tonight, he is recovering in the hospital after being found three miles off the trail. Search and rescue teams celebrating as he came out of the woods and into the arms of friends and family. Did you advise you have him? I do have him, I do have him!. It was incredible seeing him come out of the woods with the team, and just be welcomed to his family and friends who were waiting for him when he got out. Reporter: Tom, we spoke to mcclatchy's father a little while ago, and he told us that his son is resting and doing well. Zachary, thank you.

