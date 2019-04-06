Transcript for Historic, devastating flooding leaves parts of heartland underwater

We continue to watch the devastating and historic flooding back home. This home in pine bluff, Arkansas, is now an island, threatened by the Arkansas river. Tonight, at an all-time high. These homes and buildings already lost. Only rooftops above the water in Conway, Arkansas. In Iowa tonight, I-29 and I-680 are flooded and closed to there is more rain coming. Chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all for us. Ginger? Reporter: David, toght, the damaging winds would be the main threat, especially in parts of Wisconsin, down through Illinois and St. Louis. Flash flood potential from Houston to southwestern Louisiana as we go through the early morning hours and afternoon tomorrow. We're talking two-inch per hour rainfall rates. And then that moisture moves north to the areas that don't need it. Arkansas, Missouri, and yes, even along the Mississippi river. David? All right, ginger, thank you. And now, to the deadly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.