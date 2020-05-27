Transcript for Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of weather

We move on tonight. All eyes today were on cape canaveral. But minutes before lift-off, the launch called off for now. Gio Benitez on what they're planning now. Reporter: Tonight, with bad weather bearing down, it was touch and go right up until the last few moments before that historic launch. Unfortunately, we are not going to launch today. Reporter: But still, moments we've never seen before in America. Veteran nasa astronauts Bob behken and Doug hurley walking out in their designer flight suits, giving the thumbs up. Their wives, who are also decorated astronauts, and their children, giving them air hugs, wishing them the best of luck. The crew taking Teslas for the traditional ride up to the launchpad. The emotional moment with their families, putting their hands on the windows. The astronauts arriving on launch pad 39-"a," the same one that sent people to the moon and launched the space shuttle program. Behnken and hurley boarding spacex's crew dragon atop the falcon 9 rocket. Spacex created by Elon Musk, looking to become the first private U.S. Company to put astronauts into orbit. There they are. No doubt he's looking at the window. Reporter: President trump flying by, getting a spectacular view. With less than 20 minutes to go, launch aborted. The next time they can launch is Saturday at 3:22 P.M. The astronauts will go back into quarantine until then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.