Historic summit held at the Vatican by the pope

Pope Francis opened a landmark sex abuse prevention summit Thursday by offering senior Catholic leaders 21 proposals to punish predators and keep children safe.
1:29 | 02/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Historic summit held at the Vatican by the pope

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

