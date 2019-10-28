Hollywood studio executive and producer Robert Evans has died

His long list of films includes “The Godfather” and “Chinatown”; his successes and scandals were detailed in a memoir and documentary called “The Kid Stays in the Picture.”
You know his movies Robert Evans has now died of former studio executive and what of Hollywood's most successful producers the godfather or Chinatown and love story among so many. It's roller coaster life detail his memoir of Kate stays in the picture. He was 89.

