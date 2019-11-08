Transcript for Home explosion in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead

Now to the neighborhood rocked by an explosion on what was supposed to be a quiet Sunday morning. The powerful blast destroyed a home in Wisconsin, killing one person inside. ABC's Marcy Gonzalez with the details coming in. Reporter: Tonight, this home leveled. Emergency responders in Wisconsin rushing to the scene. A fire and ambulance are requested to county highway and For a house that exploded. Reporter: Officials in the town of Lebanon say that explosion around 8:45 this morning killed a man they believe was asleep inside the home. Manawa ambulance and fire you are requested For a house that exploded. Reporter: The blast so powerful, witnesses say it shook the entire neighborhood and send debris flying hundreds of feet from the scene. Right now, investigators out there trying to figure out what led this to deadly explosion. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.