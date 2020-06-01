Homeland Security heightens alert for possible attack

More
The threat of retaliation by Iran sparked the Department of Homeland Security to issue a new domestic terror bulletin with authorities on heightened alert, including for possible cyberattacks.
1:53 | 01/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeland Security heightens alert for possible attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:53","description":"The threat of retaliation by Iran sparked the Department of Homeland Security to issue a new domestic terror bulletin with authorities on heightened alert, including for possible cyberattacks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68082228","title":"Homeland Security heightens alert for possible attack ","url":"/WNT/video/homeland-security-heightens-alert-attack-68082228"}