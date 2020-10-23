Transcript for Homeless student finishes 500-mile walk to raise funds to end homelessness

The young man and his long walk, our person of the vehicle. Tonight, Gordon Wayne and his remarkable journey. He's from Virginia and was homeless just one year ago. Living out of his car he worked ten-hour shifts during the day and spent nights applying to college, getting into a local community college and then over the summer getting word he'd been accepted to his dream school Boston college on a full scholarship. Because of his own hardship he thought of the estimated 500,000 homeless in this country. And decided to walk to college 550 miles away to raise money more people like him, documenting his journey for us. Hi, David, it's me Gordon. Taking a break. Just walked for about ten miles straight. When I take my breaks I just lay down on my bag like this. Reporter: The exhaustion, but he did not give up. Every time I want to quit I think about the people I'm doing this before. Bigger than myself and I have to keep going. Reporter: Walking 30 to 40 miles a day. Gordon here. Today Ashley and her mom brought me some supplies. Reporter: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, new York, Connecticut, and finally, Massachusetts. Reporter: Making his way to Boston college, and right into the stadium after 16 days. Yeah, Gordon! Whoo! Reporter: He made it. And tonight Gordon's go fund me page has raised more than $37,000. Hello, David, it's Gordon here. I'd like to you welcome you to the most beautiful campus in the universe, Boston college. Reporter: Gordon now says he's home and wants others to have the same chance. I hope I can inspire people to keep walking, keep taking the extra step. Even when it hurts, even when it's hard, even when you don't want to, when there's no other choice you have

