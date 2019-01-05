Transcript for Homeowner makes chilling 911 call: 'My house is getting robbed right now'

Next tonight here, the chilling 911 call from a homeowner hiding in a bedroom closet, reporting a break-in. That homeowner suddenly listens as the includer comes into the bedroom. Tonight here, the dispatcher and the homeowner who then fires. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Inside this Seattle home, a desperate call for help after a break-in. 911, what are you reporting? Yeah, my house is getting robbed right now. Reporter: In this newly released 911 call, the homeowner says he is hiding in his bedroom. Are you armed? Yeah, I have a gun. Reporter: The dispatcher, on the job just a few weeks, staying on the phone while sending police. Is that crashing I hear behind you? Is that them? Yeah, they broke the window out. Reporter: The intruder closing in. Do they know you're there? No, I don't think so. Okay, okay, stay quiet, okay? Keep yourself safe. Reporter: And moments later -- I heard shots, what happened? I had to shoot him. He came after me. I'm hiding in my closet in my bedroom. Did the person that you shot, did he leave? No, he's here on the ground. He's hurt. It was definitely everyone wracking, but I think at the end of the day, training kind of kicked in. Reporter: When police arrived, that 29-year-old unarmed burglar is dead. David, police say because that homeowner acted in self-defense, he won't face any charges. David? Adrienne, thank you.

