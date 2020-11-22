Transcript for Homeowners are struggling to pay mortgages

With more than 21 million Americans out of work, more and more homeowners are struggling to pay their mortgage. Here's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, the desperation is growing. In Atlanta, thousands lining up in their cars for food. Some waiting up to 18 hours for Thanksgiving meals. The line outside Tyler Perry studios stretched for five miles. Families unable to afford the basics. My family really needs it. I have four little ones, so this came a big help. Reporter: 21 million Americans receiving unemployment benefits. And now fears of housing stability are increasing. I have friends that I can move in with, with my son. It certainly wouldn't be ideal, but I have those options. Reporter: Right now 6.6% of all mortgages are in some stage of delinquency. That's 3.3 million American homes, nearly doubling in just nine months. We've seen a big spike in the number of delinquent homeowners since the pandemic began. Reporter: The C.A.R. Act passed in March protects homeowners from foreclosure. But homeowners only have 40 more days to apply if they need help, if another relief bill is not passed. The C.A.R.E.S. Act, that has been such an important financial crutch to help families struggling through this very difficult period of financial stress. I'm concerned what will happen when that 12 months of forbearance is over. Reporter: The hope is that another potential stimulus package can be passed, staving off further personal and economic damage. Tom? Deirdre, thank you. When we come back, the latest on the deadly shooting.

