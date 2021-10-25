Honda recalls nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickups

The recall includes certain 2016 to 2019 Pilots, the 2019 Passport and the 2017 to 2020 Ridgeline Pickup. The company said the hood could open while driving and owners will be notified by next month.

