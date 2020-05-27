Honoring lives as US makes grim COVID-19 milestone

High school football stadiums were lit up just before sundown as a tribute to Indiana coach Paul Loggan and other victims of the pandemic.
0:16 | 05/27/20

Finally that typical milestone more than a 100000 American lives lost to the virus and we leave you wouldn't image we showed you earlier stadium lights cross Indiana. For coach Paul Logan. Who fought for children from all backgrounds to reach their potential. Good.

