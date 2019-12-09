Honoring the victims and the families forever changed on 9/11

More
Nearly 18 years after the planes hit, firefighter Michael Haub’s remains were identified; his family held a wake for him in 2002.
2:07 | 09/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Honoring the victims and the families forever changed on 9/11
For watching here on a Wednesday night the democratic debate with all the leading candidates on one stage. Right here tomorrow night. I'll see that good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"Nearly 18 years after the planes hit, firefighter Michael Haub’s remains were identified; his family held a wake for him in 2002.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65549155","title":"Honoring the victims and the families forever changed on 9/11","url":"/WNT/video/honoring-victims-families-forever-changed-911-65549155"}