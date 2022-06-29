Hospitals report surge in adult RSV cases in advance of holiday season

Hospitals report surge in adult RSV cases in advance of holiday season, with Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing for the last time as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live