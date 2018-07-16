Hot, hot, hot! Seattle has 1st 90-plus degree day

More
The East Coast will get a break from the heat and humidity thanks to an approaching cold front.
1:00 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hot, hot, hot! Seattle has 1st 90-plus degree day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56630390,"title":"Hot, hot, hot! Seattle has 1st 90-plus degree day","duration":"1:00","description":"The East Coast will get a break from the heat and humidity thanks to an approaching cold front. ","url":"/WNT/video/hot-hot-hot-seattle-1st-90-degree-day-56630390","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.