Hotel in New Hampshire rocked by back-to-back explosions

More
An exterior wall and windows were blown out; two firefighters and eight guests had to be hospitalized.
0:16 | 12/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hotel in New Hampshire rocked by back-to-back explosions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"An exterior wall and windows were blown out; two firefighters and eight guests had to be hospitalized.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67919667","title":"Hotel in New Hampshire rocked by back-to-back explosions","url":"/WNT/video/hotel-hampshire-rocked-back-back-explosions-67919667"}