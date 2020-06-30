Transcript for Hotel staffer no longer employed after accusing black guest of trespassing

Next, that troubling incident in Williamston, north Carolina. An employee confronted an African-American mother and her two children at the pool, asking them to prove they were guests at the hotel, but showing their room key wasn't enough. The employee called police, who ran the plates on the family's car. Tonight, that employee no longer works at the Hampton inn and the mother has released video of the encounter. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: A disturbing encounter at a hotel pool. I'm here on business. So they are harassing me. Reporter: This woman accused by a hotel employee of trespassing at a North Carolina Hampton inn. She says it's people like you that comes to the pool that's not authorized. Who's people like me? Black people? Reporter: Police say hotel staff found ednitta Wright's two children swimming alone on Friday. When staff located Wright in her car nearby in the parking lot, she refused to give her name and room number. Staff called police. I have a key to get in and I can show you that it work. Reporter: Wright accusing the employee and police of discrimination. I have no reason to tell who I am, I proved that I'm here. There was two white people sitting over there, she said nothing to them. Reporter: Officers later used her vehicle registration to con naurm she had two rooms booked by her employ year. The Hilton hotel chain says that they "Apologized directly to the guest and her family for their experience." Hilton tells us that staffer is no longer employ yood at the hotel. Police say they will conduct a thorough investigation. Tom? Adrienne, thank you. And there's still much more

