Transcript for House explodes after homeowner reports smelling gas

And late today, we got word of a massive explosion, leveling a home outside Pittsburgh. Just extraordinary images coming in. This is the area footage showing the force of the blast, which happened just moments after the home was cleared by authorities. Those authorities had just been called by the family. There are injuries on the scene, and here's ABC's E have pilgrim with the pictures coming in now. Reporter: Tonight, investigators on the scene of what was once a home that exploded just moments after everyone inside walked out. Audible units responding to an explosion off of park avenue, north Franklin. Reporter: Splinters of wood and tiny pieces of debris all that remain from the blast. The home completely obliterated. I looked down through my backyard and I seen a fireman walking and I seen debris flying everywhere. Reporter: Police telling ABC news the homeowner called authorities after smelling gas. The fire department and gas company quickly responding, trying to clear the home. Emergency crews putting one person on a stretcher. At least four were hurt, including two firefighters, but all with non-life threatening injuries. David, neighbors even saying they could feel the blast. Some of them reporting damage. Tonight, first responders remain on the scene. David? All right, Eva pilgrim reporting in, thank you.

