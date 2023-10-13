House GOP nominates Jim Jordan for Speaker seat

House Republicans voted Friday to nominate Rep. Jim Jordan for House Speaker but he is more than 90 votes shy of the 217 needed to grab the gavel in a vote on the House floor.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live