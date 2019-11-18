The House set to begin week 2 of impeachment inquiry hearings

The president tweeted about Pence aide Jennifer Williams, calling her a “never-Trumper,” similar to his character attack against the former Ukraine ambassador who testified on Friday.
3:18 | 11/18/19

