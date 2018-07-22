Transcript for Houston police release first glimpse of suspect in mystery murder case

Vid, thank you. E head to te for an update on the murder story. The doctor gunned Dow ring hi bicycle to work. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the deepening the death of a prominent Houston cardiologist as police release sketch of the may believe pulled the trigger. Ausknecht, who onc treatefodent George H.W. Bush, was riding his bike to work Friday wan assailaoached anduddenly oped fire. The suspect was on a bicycle as well. Drove past, rode past the doctor, turned and fired two S. Reporter: The gunman, wearing a tan baseball cap, sunglasses, grey jacket and khaki shorts, riding O as witnesses flag down a nearby ambulance. The 65-year-old physician, rushed te same hostal colerked for more than four decades, and L died. His wife calling her husband's death "Senseless." Doctwho practid with hausknechtef-strickeand in shock. When you H a partnn a practice, itike you'remily. Having someoneen so suddly it's like having a member of the fa ripped aw from you. Repor tlice say the hunt for a cold-blooded er continue. Tom, Dr. Hausknecht treated thousas of patients in the Houston ea. His murder. Ariel, thank you. Andhere's much more ahead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.