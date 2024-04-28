Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell recovering after being shot

The 23-year-old sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. Nine others were wounded in the shooting at an event venue in Sanford, Florida. A 16-year-old is in custody.

April 28, 2024

