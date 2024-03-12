Hungarian PM claims Trump won't give Ukraine 'a penny' if elected

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said in an interview after visiting Mar-a-Lago that the former president allegedly said he wouldn't support Ukraine.

March 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live