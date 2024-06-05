Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend says he smoked crack weeks before gun purchase

Hunter Biden's former girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, testified that she saw him smoking crack as late as Sept. 20, 2018. The defense argued that Biden was not abusing drugs at the time of the gun purchase.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live