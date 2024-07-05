Hurricane Beryl heads toward Texas

Beryl is expected to make landfall by early Monday morning in southern Texas, somewhere between Corpus Christi and South Padre Island. Some models indicate that the storm could hit farther north.

July 5, 2024

