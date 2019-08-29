Hurricane Dorian gains strength and shifts toward Florida

The storm, which passed between Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, is on track to hit Florida’s east coast as a possible Category 3 hurricane.
1:33 | 08/29/19

Hurricane Dorian gains strength and shifts toward Florida

