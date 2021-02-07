Hurricane may hinder Surfside building search

Hurricane Elsa, the first of the Atlantic season, could reach Surfside, Florida, where rescue operations in the building collapse are still ongoing. As of Friday, 20 are confirmed dead.
2:37 | 07/02/21

