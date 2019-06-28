Transcript for Husband and wife risk their lives to save man inside burning car

Incredible rescue a man pulled from the flames in a head on car crash a couple finding the man trapped inside the burning vehicle. What they did to save his life here's ABC's will car. God wanted me tiger husband Danny. It. Risked their lives to save commands inside that burning car. Oh my god. Ignoring his wife's pleas. Yeah. Any races towards the fierce flames. With Ritalin daily bins the door frame back in holds the man to safety. Please don't leave me in here so artists. They had stuck a storm kind of out the window when I grabbed ahold of them and turning now. Seconds later you're an explosion. And is. Welcome somebody who won't tell you lowly. Sadly two people were killed in that head on car crash those good samaritans are receiving a lot of praise for saving that man's life. Top will call are for us tonight will think you.

