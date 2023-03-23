Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles over fire issue

Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of over 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire.

March 23, 2023

