Transcript for ICE preparing to raid 10 major cities

Colorado rockies tonight. David? Rob, thank you. We learned that the trump administration plans raids in as many as 100 cities. Tonight, some are urging, if I.C.E. Comes knocking, do not open your door. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, immigration and customs enforcement is preparing a mass roundup of migrant families that have already received deportation orders. Predawn raids, reportedly known as "Family op," planned for this Sunday in ten major cities. The I.C.E. Director speaking on ABC news live. One of the greatest pull factors for families to come here is they know that once they arrive in the United States, they remain here untouched. We have to change that message. Reporter: These kinds of raids typically target criminals, not families. Houston's police chief sounding a warning. The last thing we need is to evoke that kind of fear where people go further into the shadows and stop cooperating with law enforcement at the local level. Reporter: The raids come days after the president kicked off his re-election campaign by promising that "I.C.E. Will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens" starting next week. At the time, a senior administration official told ABC those massive deportations were, quote, "Not imminent." Immigration officials say they don't know anything about a planned round up of millions of Well, they know. They know. They're going to start next week. Reporter: The raids planned for this weekend are sweeping but fall far short of the president's promise to deport millions. And overall, trump is deporting far fewer people than Obama did at this point in his presidency. Mary, live in Washington tonight. Officials in some of the cities where raids are expected, already sounding the alarm? We have a statement just in from Chicago? Reporter: The Chicago mayor says they will not cooperate with the raids, and are warning people not to open doors if I.C.E. Agents come knocking. Mary, thank you. Now to the major ruling from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.