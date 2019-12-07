Transcript for ICE to target 2,000 migrants on immediate deportation lists in raids

President trump was asked today about the sweeping immigration crackdown he has expected for this weekend. What the vice president said about one of the facilities. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, that surveillance image. Over a dozen agents searching for a single undocumented person. The president stripping away any remaining mystery about the timing of the raids. It's a major operation. If the word gets out, it gets out. It starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries. Reporter: I.C.E. Said to target 2,000 migrants with immediate removing orders. And tonight, immigration groups in Los Angeles reporting sweeps under way. Throngs in Philadelphia. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they chanted "Free the kids now." Tonight, thousands of migrants preparing to hunker down and evade authorities through the weekend. And if I.C.E. Comes to this door and knocks -- Yes. Reporter: What would you do? For me, and this time, no open the door and -- Reporter: You would not open the door? No. Matt, as you know, new video just came out about vice president Mike pence. He was touring a detainee processing center in Texas. He came face to face with detainees, and he said it was, quote, "Tough stuff"? Reporter: That's right. The first time the vice president has seen these, dozens of men stuffed in the chain link fence. Pence looking absolutely stunned. We hear the vice president saw children sleeping on mats, with thin foil blankets. We've been trying to get our cameras in there for over six this is the first time we've been able to do that. One of the migrants looking directly into our cameras saying, we are not terrorists. Matt, thank you. Word of a possible delay in Robert Mueller's public

