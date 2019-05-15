Transcript for Illinois man facing murder charges for allegedly killing mother with baseball bat

Next tonight here, to the case making national headlines. A young man is under arrest outside Chicago tonight, charged with killing his own mother with a bat. He says he thought she was an intruder. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: 21-year-old Thomas summerwill faces second degree murder charges tonight for killing his mother. On the night of March 24th, in the family's home outside of Chicago, summerwill was asleep when, according to his attorney, "He was essentially startled away, believing there was an intruder in his room." Prosecutors say he acted in what he believed was self-defense and not realizing it was her. Summerwill and his father immediately called 911. His lawyer says he and his mother had "An excellent relationship" and calls it "A freak accident and a tragic, horrible story all the way around." Summerwill's attorney says he had just returned from Europe and may have had jet lag. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars. David? Linsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.