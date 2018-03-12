Transcript for 'I'm here': Parts of former President George H.W. Bush's diary released

Finally tonight here, they have now opened the diary of former president George H.W. Bush. Lessons from a leader in his own words. Dear kids -- Tonight, the deeply person excerptens from president bush's diary. At 19, newly engaged to a young woman who he met at a Christmas dance, Barbara pierce, he wrote to her during his deployment overseas. How lucky our children will be to have a mother like you. He continued with his entries in that diary until he was 75. I want to put this aging on hold for awhile now. This letter to his family as he grew older. I don't expect to be on the a-team anymore, but I want to play golf with you and I want to fish or throw shoes and I want to revoice in your victories and I want to be there for you if you get a bad bounce in life. And in an interview with his granddaughter, Jenna -- Who would you want to see first? Barbara, probably go with her, but I think my mom and my father and maybe robin, our little girl that died. And from that diary, the president's lasting message. If you need me, I'm here. Devotedly, dad. What a moving day here in Washington. Thank you for watching on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

