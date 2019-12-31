Transcript for New images capture catastrophic fires in parts of Australia

Now to the wildfire emergency in Australia. Massive fires destroying homes. Sydney going ahead with its famous fireworks display, despite calls to cancel the event. Thousands facing a frightening start to the new year, fleeing to nearby beaches to be rescued. ABC's Maggie Rulli in Sydney. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic new images of the catastrophic fire danger igniting parts of Australia. These firefighters in new south Wales sheltering inside their truck, waving through a raging inferno. With parts of Australia issuing mass evacuations. It's apocalyptic! This is in the middle of the day. Reporter: Record high temperatures fueling the deadly flames, killing at least 12. Thousands in the southeast coastal town of mallacoota trapped by the fires. The sky turning a deep red as families seek refuge on boats and beaches prepared to jump into the water. Pretty extreme. It was very scary. Reporter: Flaming leaving only charred remains behind. Kangaroos seen fleeing from the smoke. Despite the wildfire emergency, Sydney moving forward with its new years eve celebration, a small group of firefighters from the U.S. Have been here since early December, but now Australia is pleading for any and all additional resources. Whit? All right, Maggie, thank you.

