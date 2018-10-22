Images appear to challenge Saudi narrative of journalist's killing

More
President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner said they are waiting for more information surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's death.
3:34 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Images appear to challenge Saudi narrative of journalist's killing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58672891,"title":"Images appear to challenge Saudi narrative of journalist's killing","duration":"3:34","description":"President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner said they are waiting for more information surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's death.","url":"/WNT/video/images-challenge-saudi-narrative-journalists-killing-58672891","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.